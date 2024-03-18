CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stake Reduced by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises approximately 2.1% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.30.

CME Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $217.50 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.73 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $78.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.24.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. CME Group’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.86%.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.