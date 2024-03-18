Crescent Sterling Ltd. Purchases 145 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.6% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 135.1% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG opened at $92.09 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.63 and a one year high of $93.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

