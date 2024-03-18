Range Financial Group LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE LYV opened at $103.77 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $104.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 78.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 118.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Capital raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.55.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

