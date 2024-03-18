Range Financial Group LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE LYV opened at $103.77 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $104.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 78.02 and a beta of 1.30.
In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
LYV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Capital raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.55.
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
