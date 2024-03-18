Range Financial Group LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Range Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,785 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. OFG Bancorp accounts for 1.0% of Range Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Range Financial Group LLC owned about 0.09% of OFG Bancorp worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 138.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 17,141 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 364,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $695,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,205,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $35.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.08. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average of $33.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $208.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Insider Transactions at OFG Bancorp

In related news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 5,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $216,182.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

