Crescent Sterling Ltd. Sells 696 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Phillips 66 comprises 2.1% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $160.00 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $160.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.16.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,887 shares of company stock worth $4,543,437. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.15.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

