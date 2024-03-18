Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,303 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.1% of Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $39.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average is $37.01.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

