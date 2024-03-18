Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Position Lifted by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Gartner comprises approximately 1.3% of Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 254.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 357.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Price Performance

NYSE:IT opened at $470.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.29. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $292.60 and a one year high of $479.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $459.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Insider Activity at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.09, for a total value of $2,350,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 618,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,626,091.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.09, for a total value of $2,350,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 618,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,626,091.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,492 shares of company stock worth $9,903,461 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on IT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

