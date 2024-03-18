Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 290 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 124,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 645,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,867,000 after acquiring an additional 18,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $165.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $166.10.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

