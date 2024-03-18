First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Short Interest Up 14.9% in February

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the February 14th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days. Currently, 16.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FWRG. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $24.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 59.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. First Watch Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.20 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Eisenacher sold 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $91,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at $750,397.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,096,741 shares of company stock worth $170,260,841. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,940,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 53.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 50,599 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares during the period. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,717,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

