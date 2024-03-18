Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 152 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACGL. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $91.88 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $62.10 and a one year high of $92.00. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,408,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

