Range Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Range Financial Group LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.5% of Range Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $60.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.33 and its 200-day moving average is $54.53. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $45.79 and a 52-week high of $60.96. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

