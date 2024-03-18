Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Short Interest Update

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 474,900 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the February 14th total of 414,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Denka Price Performance

Shares of DENKF opened at $17.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.44. Denka has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

About Denka

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials to electronic materials and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's Electronics & Innovative Products division provides conductive agents for lithium for lithium-ion batteries, thermal materials and substrates, functional ceramics, films, and tapes.

