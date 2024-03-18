Short Interest in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Rises By 14.3%

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the February 14th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on AKR. Truist Financial lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Compass Point lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKR
Acadia Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 378.97%.
Institutional Trading of Acadia Realty Trust
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,713,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,058,000 after buying an additional 237,956 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,790,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,273,000 after acquiring an additional 776,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,562,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,316,000 after acquiring an additional 118,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,460,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,741,000 after purchasing an additional 223,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,886,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,299,000 after purchasing an additional 43,995 shares during the period.
Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Acadia Realty Trust
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 2 Dollar Stores Taking Different Paths to Profitability
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Semis, Nvidia Set for Big Moves as GTC Conference Kicks Off
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Stocks About to Boom on Unusual Call Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.