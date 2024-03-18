BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Short Interest Up 14.9% in February

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the February 14th total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 665,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on BL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.90.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackLine
Insider Transactions at BlackLine
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 772.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 1,101.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BlackLine Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $64.36 on Monday. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $47.26 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -656.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $155.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.
BlackLine Company Profile
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackLine
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 2 Dollar Stores Taking Different Paths to Profitability
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Semis, Nvidia Set for Big Moves as GTC Conference Kicks Off
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Stocks About to Boom on Unusual Call Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.