BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Short Interest Up 14.9% in February

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the February 14th total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 665,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on BL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,088,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $349,185 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 772.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 1,101.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $64.36 on Monday. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $47.26 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -656.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $155.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

