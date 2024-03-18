The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the February 14th total of 1,430,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 300,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $236,598.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $195,230.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,577.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $236,598.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,719 shares of company stock worth $547,803 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 846.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 216,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,102,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 26,375 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:GBX opened at $48.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.82. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.94 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Featured Articles

