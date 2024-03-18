Short Interest in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Grows By 14.5%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,820,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the February 14th total of 11,200,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOTU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.48 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. China Renaissance cut Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.65 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:GOTU opened at $7.64 on Monday. Gaotu Techedu has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -771.23 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Gaotu Techedu by 2,548.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,998,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,333,000 after buying an additional 6,733,849 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gaotu Techedu by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,940,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 3,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,665,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Gaotu Techedu by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,464,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after buying an additional 2,214,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

See Also

