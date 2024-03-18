Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Short Interest Update

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 575,800 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the February 14th total of 503,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 16,069 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 247.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 81,730 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 22.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 92,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 79.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $37.78 on Monday. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $49.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $166.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Enterprise Financial Services

About Enterprise Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.