Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Takes $400,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.3% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000.

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $52.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.26. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $53.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

