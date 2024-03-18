Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 96 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,860 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $198,781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $178.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.61. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.