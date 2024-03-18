Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 881 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. HSBC began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $279.60 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.82.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

