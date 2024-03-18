Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $5.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,558,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $292.34 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $222.44 and a 52-week high of $296.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.62.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

