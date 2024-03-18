City State Bank Decreases Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

City State Bank cut its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in NetApp were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 40.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in NetApp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,989 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Argus raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,871 shares of company stock worth $1,489,416 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $102.56 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.81 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

