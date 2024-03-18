City State Bank Sells 67 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

City State Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $235.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.50. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $179.27 and a 52-week high of $238.68.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

