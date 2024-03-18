City State Bank Increases Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

City State Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,019,927,000 after purchasing an additional 36,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,509,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,830,000 after purchasing an additional 85,685 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $519.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.78. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $363.01 and a twelve month high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

