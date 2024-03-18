Terra Classic Trading Down 24.1% Over Last Week (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $840.31 million and approximately $78.51 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001383 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000871 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000650 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,802,973,625,243 coins and its circulating supply is 5,833,619,210,840 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

