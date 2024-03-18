City State Bank Acquires 2,177 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

City State Bank increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Melius raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 308,743 shares of company stock valued at $56,894,968. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $191.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $306.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.42, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

