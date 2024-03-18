Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by City State Bank

City State Bank trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,061,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after buying an additional 48,224 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,272,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,021,000 after buying an additional 183,396 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,521,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 82,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $58.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.25 and its 200-day moving average is $54.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

