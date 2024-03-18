Braintrust Price Reaches $0.91 (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Braintrust has a market cap of $73.01 million and $332,640.42 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Braintrust has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Braintrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00001330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Braintrust Token Profile

Braintrust launched on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust is a decentralized talent network that connects knowledgeable workers with leading companies. The platform is owned and built by its community, which earns ownership and control of the network through its native BTRST token. The token was launched on the Ethereum mainnet in 2020, has a fixed supply of 250 million tokens, and powers the entire network’s governance. The token incentivizes the community to build the network by referring clients and talent, and its ownership and governance are represented by the BTRST token.”

