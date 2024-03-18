Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total transaction of $701,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,391,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $3,774,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,896,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,496,414,327.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total transaction of $701,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,391,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,134,112 shares of company stock valued at $314,301,292. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $296.41 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.65 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.64. The company has a market capitalization of $287.52 billion, a PE ratio of 70.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

