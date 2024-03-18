City State Bank Buys 5,869 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

City State Bank boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the quarter. City State Bank owned 0.06% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pioneer Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 325,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 93,426 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 24,139 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 318,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $24.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average is $23.30. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

