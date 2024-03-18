City State Bank Acquires 5,023 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

City State Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of City State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. City State Bank owned 0.10% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $62.88 on Monday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $64.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.3163 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

