Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Holdings Lowered by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co trimmed its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 81.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

OTIS opened at $98.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.15. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $98.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.