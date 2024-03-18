M. Kraus & Co Has $3.75 Million Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

M. Kraus & Co decreased its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the quarter. Kenvue accounts for approximately 1.2% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 572.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,794,000 after acquiring an additional 75,913,107 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Kenvue by 576.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,472,000 after purchasing an additional 61,084,123 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Kenvue by 227.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,711,000 after purchasing an additional 42,449,470 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kenvue by 4,057.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,413,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KVUE opened at $20.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.33. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%.

KVUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.42.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

