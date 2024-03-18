M. Kraus & Co Lowers Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

M. Kraus & Co lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for approximately 3.7% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $11,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,795,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,898,000 after purchasing an additional 104,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,171,000 after acquiring an additional 107,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,507,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,684,000 after acquiring an additional 47,691 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,391,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,104,000 after acquiring an additional 317,953 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,959,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,171,000 after acquiring an additional 101,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LHX opened at $212.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.65. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $218.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 72.05%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

