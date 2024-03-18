Fulcrum Capital LLC Cuts Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Fulcrum Capital LLC decreased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the period. Trane Technologies accounts for 2.7% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $10,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT opened at $291.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $294.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.94.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.31.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at $32,589,600.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at $32,589,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

