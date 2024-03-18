GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the February 14th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 300,895.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 63,188 shares during the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $321.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

