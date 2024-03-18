Short Interest in Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Drops By 6.0%

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 514,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Forge Global Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE FRGE opened at $1.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.60. Forge Global has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.02.

Get Forge Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 24,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $43,927.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,139,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,927.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,818 shares of company stock valued at $269,377. Company insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Forge Global

Forge Global Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Forge Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Forge Global in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Forge Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Forge Global in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Forge Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.