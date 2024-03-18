Drilling Tools International Corp. (NASDAQ:DTI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Drilling Tools International Corp. (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Drilling Tools International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTI. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Drilling Tools International during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Kim LLC bought a new stake in Drilling Tools International in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Drilling Tools International in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Drilling Tools International in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Drilling Tools International in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Drilling Tools International in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Drilling Tools International Stock Performance

Drilling Tools International stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44. Drilling Tools International has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58.

Drilling Tools International Company Profile

Drilling Tools International Corp. provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole desander and filters; non-mag and steel drill collars; tubulars; flapper plugs; and well bore conditioning and fraction reduction technologies.

