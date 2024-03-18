Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Down 5.9% in February

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the February 14th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 476,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Cryptoblox Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %
OTCMKTS:CRYBF opened at $0.24 on Monday. Cryptoblox Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.
Cryptoblox Technologies Company Profile
