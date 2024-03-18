Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Down 5.9% in February

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the February 14th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 476,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cryptoblox Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:CRYBF opened at $0.24 on Monday. Cryptoblox Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

Cryptoblox Technologies Company Profile

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc focuses on developing and implementing blockchain products and services for use in financial services, battery technology and electric vehicle, phone and computer applications, and cryptocurrency sectors. It provides services for application programming interface with regards to operator look-up, customer look-up, IP information, and customer friendly user experience.

