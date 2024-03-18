Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY) Short Interest Down 5.8% in February

Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the February 14th total of 93,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Biotricity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTCY opened at $1.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. Biotricity has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Biotricity will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Biotricity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

