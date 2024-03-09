Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Makes New $307,000 Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.53. 2,085,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.93. The company has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

