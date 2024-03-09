Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stake Boosted by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1,748.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,662 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,393,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,673,447. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.84. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $58.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.59%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

