Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $12.96 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1,767.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 344,995 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 56,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,016,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,916,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,701,264. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $186.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.82, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

