Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $2,409,138,000. Winder Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,892,774,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 888.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,889,000 after buying an additional 3,363,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Linde by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after buying an additional 1,956,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Linde by 450.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,456 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $462.55. 2,469,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,018. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $422.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.78. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $324.11 and a 1 year high of $467.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $222.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

In related news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total value of $3,837,704.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,058,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total value of $3,837,704.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,971 shares of company stock valued at $33,345,571 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.79.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

