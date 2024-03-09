Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2,023.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,285 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $26,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,621,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,697,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,063.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,603 shares of company stock valued at $30,083,827. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MAR

Marriott International Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $3.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,347. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.56 and a 12-month high of $252.17. The company has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.