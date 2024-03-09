Revisor Wealth Management LLC Makes New $914,000 Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,364,000 after purchasing an additional 186,705 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 531,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MGV traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.86. The company had a trading volume of 155,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,234. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.94 and a 200-day moving average of $106.55. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.12 and a 12 month high of $116.40.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

