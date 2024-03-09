Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,466,403,000 after buying an additional 56,653 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,123,710,000 after purchasing an additional 126,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,311,000 after purchasing an additional 45,007 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $880,186,000 after buying an additional 105,339 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,356,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,949,000 after buying an additional 72,259 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ASML. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.60.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $994.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $392.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $859.24 and a 200-day moving average of $723.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,056.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.43 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.