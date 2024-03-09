Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 94.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,857 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $725,870,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 37,301.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Target by 6,699.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,692,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $223,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.38.

Target Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,362,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,683,663. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.58. The stock has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $175.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.