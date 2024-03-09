Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $130,000 Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE:NVO traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.07. 12,765,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,439,499. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $138.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.21 and a 200 day moving average of $96.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $597.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.664 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

