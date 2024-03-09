Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases 649 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 83.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NVO traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.07. 12,765,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,439,499. The company has a market cap of $597.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $138.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVO. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

